New cash desks at Crawley Town Hall

Previously, while the council was still able to accept cash payments, it could not do so in the building itself while its income management system was being upgraded and customers were asked to use PayPoint or banks, building societies or post offices located around the town to make such payments.
In addition to the Town Hall payment machines these are the options on how to pay for services by cash:
- PayPoint (Find your local PayPoint store) locations in the town and neighbourhood parades using the council’s bank details and customer reference number, which customers can obtain from the Town Hall in the form of a printed barcode
- Banks, building societies and Post Offices using the council’s bank details and customer reference number, which customers already have as a reference on their paperwork – or if not easily available, can be provided by council staff either over the phone or in person.
Cabinet Member for Resources, Councillor Tahira Rana, said: “We recognise the need to provide a full range of options for customers to pay for services, online, by phone or in person if they so choose.”