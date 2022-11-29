New chairman for the Sussex area of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies

It was all change on Monday when the new Chairman and her team took over the leadership of the Sussex Area of NAFAS (National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies).

Gaenor Circus, Chairman, together with her new team of Officers Left to right: Sue Oliver, Carol Lathleiff, Lesley Etherton, Gaenor Circus, Barbara Caldecourt, Brenda Bull, Margaret Moores

Mrs. Gaenor Circus, the new Chairman is enthusiastic in her support for the 36 flower clubs that make up Sussex Area – an area which covers both East and West Sussex. Gaenor is particularly keen to do more to publicise Sussex

Gaenor is particularly keen to do more to publicise Sussex flower clubs. The clubs have recently organised two large floral extravaganzas at Lancing College Chapel and Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, have participated in the biennial flower festivals at Chichester Cathedral and taken part in the preparations for special services at Westminster Abbey, including the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Said Mrs. Circus:

‘Our flower clubs have had a torrid time due to Covid, the hike in the cost of fuel and the cost of living crisis. The challenge my team and I face is to re-energise clubs after the difficulties of recent times and give renewed meaning to our motto of ‘Fun, Friendship and Flowers’.

Flower clubs are for all who are interested in flower arranging at any level and visitors to our clubs are always very welcome. Full information about Sussex Area of NAFAS can be found on our website, Facebook and Instagram'