Following a successful campaign by Lewes Area Access Group, Lewes now has its very own changing places toilet.

Members of Lewes Area Access Group (LAAG) joined Cllrs Emily Clarke, Wendy Maples and Johnny Denis to mark the arrival of the new toilet, which coincides with Changing Places Awareness Day on July 19, 2023, making Lewes a more inclusive and welcoming town.

Changing Places toilets are larger, accessible toilets for people who cannot use standard disabled toilets and require additional essential equipment such as hoists. More than 250,000 people in this country have a disability that means they require a changing places toilet, including people with muscular dystrophy, spinal injury, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s and dementia.

Having access to these much-needed facilities will vastly improve the independence and quality of life of people with disabilities and their families and friends, making it easier to enjoy everyday activities. Whether that’s a shopping trip, seeing a film at the Depot or heading down to the Dripping Pan.