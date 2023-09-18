New chief executive appointed at Crawley Borough Council

The current deputy chief executive of Crawley Borough Council has been appointed as the authority’s new chief executive.

Ian Duke has been in post since 2018 and has 25 years of experience across local government, having worked for two London boroughs and Gosport Borough Council in largely policy and community regeneration posts.

Following a rigorous multi-staged interview process, including with panels of staff and community stakeholders, this culminated with his selection by the seven-member Employment Panel on 13 September.

Fellow councillors will be asked to ratify the appointment at a full meeting of the council tomorrow night (19 September).

Ian Duke, selected as next chief executive of Crawley Borough Council

Ian said: “I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to continue to serve the residents and communities of Crawley, now as chief executive. I very much look forward to working with all stakeholders to deliver our ambitions for this fantastic town.”

He will take up his position next Monday (25 September) following the departure of Natalie Brahma-Pearl at the end of this week. She was appointed Portsmouth City Council’s new chief executive in June after six years at Crawley.

Leader of the Council, Cllr Michael Jones, said: “My sincere congratulations to Ian for his appointment which concludes a thorough selection process that considered candidates for the chief executive role from across the country. I look forward to working with him in continuing the work he has done for Crawley Borough Council over the previous five years.

“At the same time, I would like to extend my best wishes to Natalie who leaves us for Portsmouth City Council having skilfully led the council’s staff through a period that has included exceptionally difficult times for us all.”