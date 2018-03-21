New coffee outlet launched in ‘target town’ Lewes

Trading Post Coffee Roasters has this week opened a branch in Lewes at the 18 Cliffe High Street site previously occupied by The Real Eating Company.

Kate Dowd, of leisure property specialists Fleurets, brokered the leasehold transaction. The property was sold for an undisclosed sum, off a guide premium of £150,000.

Trading Post Coffee Roasters offers a selection of its own artisan blends, crafted with two generations of knowledge from the company’s coffee roasters.

Having wowed Brighton’s coffee connoisseurs with its original coffee house set within Brighton’s famous Lanes in Ship Street which also houses the company’s roastery and wholesale capability, the Lewes acquisition marks the first of a wider East Sussex expansion plan.

Harry Woodhams, Operations Manager at Trading Post, said: “We are delighted to have secured this great unit in historic Lewes, bringing our unique blend of in-house roasted coffees, a great selection of teas, alongside our organic and locally sourced food choice.”

Ms Dowd said: “Lewes is steeped in tradition, with vast amounts of charm and individuality. Therefore it is no surprise that, more recently, it is working its way to the top of the list of target towns for operators.

“With around 17,000 residents and rising, plus the additional number of visitors throughout the year, Lewes is fast becoming the first choice place to visit outside of its larger neighbour Brighton.”