New council grants for five Crawley community schemes confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They include awards for a new youth football club, children’s dance, and an international festival at The Hawth.

Awards of up to £2,500 are available from the Small Grants scheme to help local voluntary and community groups improve wellbeing in Crawley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, Councillor Sue Mullins, said: “We have awarded five additional small grants enabling more community support and activities in Crawley. We hope everyone involved enjoys taking part in these activities, and those who access new support find it helpful. We have more applications submitted for a final round this financial year and will announce those grants soon.”

Leader of the Council, Councillor Michael Jones, presenting Valerijus Vilcinskas, chief executive an

The five recipients from this round of funding are:

· Niruththiyalayam School of Dance: £1,000 to help young children learn the classical dance form Bharathanatyam

· Treasure Island GB CIC: £2,000 for the International Folklore Dew Festival held in June at The Hawth

· Limitless Youth Football Club CIC: £1,000 for a new youth football club in Southgate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· 4Sight Vision Support: £1,000 for provision of specialist advice and support for blind and sight-impaired people

· The Juno Project: £,400 for workshops for oung women currently excluded from mainstream education