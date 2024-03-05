New council grants for five Crawley community schemes confirmed
They include awards for a new youth football club, children’s dance, and an international festival at The Hawth.
Awards of up to £2,500 are available from the Small Grants scheme to help local voluntary and community groups improve wellbeing in Crawley.
Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, Councillor Sue Mullins, said: “We have awarded five additional small grants enabling more community support and activities in Crawley. We hope everyone involved enjoys taking part in these activities, and those who access new support find it helpful. We have more applications submitted for a final round this financial year and will announce those grants soon.”
The five recipients from this round of funding are:
· Niruththiyalayam School of Dance: £1,000 to help young children learn the classical dance form Bharathanatyam
· Treasure Island GB CIC: £2,000 for the International Folklore Dew Festival held in June at The Hawth
· Limitless Youth Football Club CIC: £1,000 for a new youth football club in Southgate
· 4Sight Vision Support: £1,000 for provision of specialist advice and support for blind and sight-impaired people
· The Juno Project: £,400 for workshops for oung women currently excluded from mainstream education
Further details about submitting an application are on the Small Grants page of our website.