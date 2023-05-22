New Crawley blood testing clinic offers a convenient and comprehensive healthcare service to local community

A new walk-in blood testing clinic has opened in the centre of Crawley offering an extensive range of blood tests to patients in the local area.

The One Day Tests Crawley Clinic and Laboratory is located on Coachmans Drive

The One Day Tests clinic, located on Coachmans Drive, provides quick and easy access to blood testing services without the need for a GP referral. Patients can book a same-day appointment and have the results back later that day.

As a nod to this valuable service that One Day Tests offers the local community, the clinic has received a grant from the Crawley Economic Development Fund for further training and employment opportunities within the area. This will be used to train two local phlebotomy staff.

One Day Tests is run and staffed by highly trained and experienced medical professionals who specialise in venipuncture or the finger-prick technique if preferred. Patients can expect a comfortable and private environment, with morning and early afternoon appointments available at all clinics, to suit their busy lifestyles.

The service One Day Tests offers to the public will help reduce pressure on local GP surgeries and the NHS for non-urgent health issues.

Dr. Adam Staten, Clinical Director at One Day Tests and GP said: “Our idea is simple. Anyone should be able to have a blood test when they want, how they want to, receive results in a consistent and meaningful form and own those results. Once they have that data they can use it to better their own health and wellness.

“With this in mind, we’re thrilled at the opening of our Crawley clinic and look forward to helping the community take their health into their own hands if and when they choose to. We’re also honoured to receive a grant that will help us ensure the professional development of our staff and the offering of a quality phlebotomy and diagnostics service in Crawley and the surrounding areas.”

Patients can be tested for a wide range of conditions including diabetes, cholesterol levels, thyroid disorders, comprehensive hormone overviews and many more, with blood test prices starting at £39.

One Day Tests found and built its own accredited and certified Pathology Laboratory which is Care Quality Commission-regulated and External Quality Assurance-verified. Here, One Day Tests is able to uniquely process capillary and venous samples without the sample being transferred between vials. This minimises handling time and ensures the quality of results is the highest and most accurate they can be.

As well as the recently opened walk-in clinic in Hove, One Day Tests has a flagship phlebotomy site in Crawley and another clinic in Reigate, with plans to open more clinics across the South East. For those that cannot get to clinics and prefer the comfort of their own home, One Day Tests offers home finger-prick tests nationwide that can be returned via courier for next-day results.

One Day Tests is the first diagnostics provider awarded the right to transport their home kits on the DPD priority network.

