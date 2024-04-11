New Custos appointed to long-established housing charity in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special service was held to welcome the 63rd Custos - or Chaplain - to serve a housing charity with an almost 800-year history in Chichester.

St Mary’s Hospital, a Christian foundation, provides social housing to those in need, with 39 residents living in its almshouses in St Martin’s Square, Little London and St Pancras.

The Custos' role is to lead the worship of the St Mary’s community in its’ 13th century Chapel and provide residents with spiritual and pastoral care. Previous postholders have included famous Cicestrians such as Oliver Whitby and Henry Edes.

Dr Jack Dunn; Reverend Brian Cunningham; Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner; Reverend Reji Raj Singh.

A service licensing Revered Brian Cunningham to the role was held on Monday (April 8) at St Mary’s Chapel, conducted by the Bishop of Chichester, the Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner.

Reverend Brian Cunningham said: “It is a great honour and privilege to join the St Mary’s community and to be part of its long and rich history of serving the needs of local people.”

St Mary’s Hospital has provided homes in the city since the 13th century. Starting as a hospital, it first served the needs of the sick, the poor and travellers. Now it provides a home to those in need, but the grounds remain a remarkable surviving example of a medieval hospital.

The charity runs monthly one-hour tours of the grounds, with the next being held on Wednesday, April 17 from 2pm. Email [email protected] to book.