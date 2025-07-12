New dad and Britain’s Got Talent star Tom Ball tops the charts

West Sussex-based Britain’s Got Talent star Tom Ball is celebrating the huge and instant success of his latest single.

Timeless claimed the number one position on the iTunes Classical Chart on its release day, a track, recorded at Abbey Road Studios with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. It has also done well in Singapore, the US and Australia.

Its success comes in an already massive year for Tom, a former teacher from Burgess Hill now living in Handcross – the year in which he became a dad.

“The song has been a resounding success which we're incredibly pleased with, but I've got to give a big shout-out to the incredible team behind Timeless.

“But when something like this happens, you can't explain it. You've got to just try to enjoy every single moment that comes your way. This last week has been an incredible high, and I've been fortunate over the last three years to have had quite a lot of highs but this is another one that will stay with me for a very long time.”

As for the song itself: “It's a beautiful love song, and if you pardon the pun, it's a timeless love song. It's about a love that lasts forever, and with the birth of my miracle baby after going through a lengthy IVF process, it's a song that really struck home for me. It feels like a wonderful classic, and to have the opportunity to record it in a world famous studio was just fantastic.”

Adeline was born on January 15 this year: “And I absolutely adore. It is one of the greatest privileges to try to parent this beautiful baby who is just so sweet. Most of the trophies go to my wife, though! I'm very, very fortunate to still be travelling around the world and still be working so I'm incredibly grateful to my wonderful wife who takes the day-to-day credit.”

Inevitably becoming a dad changes everything: “It has changed the meanings of so many of the songs that I sing. One of my own songs is called Home Again and it's written about missing my wife and missing home, but over the last couple of years I've had more opportunities to be at home a lot more and the song has maybe lost some of its meaning and some of its emotional impact but with Adeline's birth, it has really got that meaning and that impact again.”

Tom is currently working towards the release of his new album, his second album, which will be out on October 10 and will be called Spotlight. He's completed the first leg of his Spotlight tour and there will be more dates in the autumn, timed around the release of the album.

“The album is still in development but there will be lots of songs from my roots and lots of movie and musical magic and also some mystery songs.”

For Tom it is all part of the pinch-me world he is now living in – ever since his Britain's Got Talent success: “I talk about it a lot on stage, those pinch-me moments, moments where I really have to pinch myself to actually believe that they are happening.”

Moments which are now balanced by the fact of fatherhood: “It's all about having lots of family time and making sure that when you have the opportunity to switch off, you really do switch off and spend time with your family and resurface. It is so easy to get swept up in all that is happening and it’s an honour that it's all happening but I make sure that when I'm not working, I switch off 100 per cent. I'm much better at it than I was two years ago or even one year ago to be honest, but a lot of the credit goes to my incredible manager who has been in the industry for many many years. He is the one that really helped me to be able to switch off and to find other outlets outside of music.”

It's similar to finding the balance during his teaching days: “I used to be a secondary school teacher and you don't switch off when you come home. You continue working and marking and speaking to parents.”

But it all seems a completely different world now: “I miss elements of the teaching. I miss the students and the incredible work that they used to create. It used to be a real honour to see them flourish and to help them. I miss that aspect and I miss my colleagues but I don't actually miss the work itself anymore.”