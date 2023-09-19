New defibrillator ownership in Polegate as town council adopts six life saving pieces of equipment

Polegate Town Council adopts six public access defibrillators across the town, boosting the councils network to eight defibrillators throughout the town.

Polegate councillors unanimously agreed to adopt the defibrillators previously under the ownership of the Polegate Defibs Group.

The defibrillators located at Dittons Road, Morrisons store, United Reform Church, St Johns Church, Brightling Road and St George’s Church have all been thoroughly checked.

Four of the six defibrillators have had new batteries installed, all six have out of date pads replaced, one has had a manufacturer’s upgrade after a previous product recall and one location has had a new heated cabinet installed.

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with Cllr Andy O’Kane

All six defibrillators have been registered onto the British Hearts Foundation national database ‘The Circuit’ resulting in the Ambulance service being able to direct residents to the nearest defibrillator in an emergency situation.

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “I’m very grateful for the initial efforts of the Polegate Defibs Group in placing these defibrillators across the town.

"However by bringing these into our ownership it will ensure these are fully maintained their future safeguarded and therefore available to residents in life threatening emergencies.”

