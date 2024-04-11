New dementia support groups to be held in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Waiting for a dementia diagnosis can be a difficult and stressful time for everyone involved. That’s why Wayfinders from Dementia Support’s Sage House near Chichester are bringing a new support session to Crawley to help support families pre-diagnosis.

In addition to being available over the telephone or through face-to-face appointments at Sage House, Wayfinders go into local communities to offer support groups. And later this month, for the first time, they will be holding a series of sessions in Crawley.

The hour-long ‘Understanding Dementia Pre-diagnosis’ sessions will aim to separate fact from fiction and discuss a pro-active approach to living well with symptoms of dementia. The upcoming dates, times and venues are:

Dementia Support group in progress

Thursday 25th April

11am-12pm Broadfield Community Centre

2:30pm-3:30pm Crawley Museum

Friday 26th April

1pm-2pm Ifield West Community Centre

4pm-5pm Maidenbower Community Centre

The sessions are for people that might be considering getting a diagnosis, as well as people waiting for a diagnosis and those who might want to learn more about early emerging symptoms.

You can book your place on one of the sessions here >> https://www.dementiasupport.org.uk/pre-diagnosis-support.

About Sage House

Sage House is the first of its kind in the country which provides a comprehensive range of dementia support services together under one roof. Visitors can access support, information, advice and activities for people living with dementia and their families.

Operated by West Sussex charity Dementia Support, Sage House’s Wayfinding service enables people who are caring for a person living with dementia to talk to a professional for essential one-to-one support and advice. Each person’s Wayfinder will continue to support people from pre-diagnosis (when dementia symptoms are first noticed) throughout all the dementia stages.

The Sage House team of specialist Wayfinders can:

· Help you ‘find your way’ through the health and social care system

· Provide accurate and accessible information

· Support and signpost to the right services at the right time

· Help individuals to live well with dementia

· Provide emotional support for people living with dementia and their families

· Help plan for the future including information when choosing and planning long term care