New deputy manager appointed for Hailsham Youth Service

New Deputy Youth Service Mananger, Joel Cottingham

After a thorough recruitment process, the Council has appointed Joel Cottingham, who has occupied a variety of positions in the youth services sector.

Looking forward to the challenging role and carrying over his extensive youth work experience with the aim of providing an excellent service to the young people of Hailsham, Joel said: "I am honoured to have been selected for this position and pleased that I have had so much support from fellow team members so early into my role."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hailsham Youth Service is an amazing community project and over the many years involved in the youth sector I have worked with some outstanding young people, every one of them I have had total respect for. In all my time working with young people, no two days has been the same and the reward of seeing them develop, achieve good things and move on in life - whatever their background - is fantastic."

"I look forward to working with Andy and the rest of the team to make Hailsham Youth Service stay relevant to the needs of local young people."

Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager at Hailsham Town Council commented: "The Deputy Youth Service Manager role is instrumental in the planning and design of the youth service’s offering, ensuring they are in line with the requirements of young people in the town and continually taking account of feedback from young people and other key stakeholders."

"As an organisation, Hailsham Youth Service's objective is to positively impact the lives of young people, and that ethos is applied to its growing and dedicated team of youth service staff. Newly recruited youth workers, including the Deputy Youth Service Manager, will benefit from a valuable and rewarding experience supporting local young people in reaching their potential."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are pleased to welcome Joel to our team and I look forward to working with him during this exciting period of change, development and improvement for our youth service offering."

Town Clerk John Harrison said: "Hailsham Youth Service aims to provide activities - which are both leisure and issue based - and meet the multitude of needs that the young people put forward us on a regular basis. The team's positive attitude and obvious enjoyment in working with young people has ensured that Hailsham Youth Service has gone from strength to strength in recent years."

"We welcome Joel to our youth service team and are confident that his experience will bring fresh ideas, helping to make our various projects even more successful, so all young people who benefit feel represented within our organisation."

Officially opened in January 2000, the 1 Market Square project, as it was known then, was set up by the Town Council to improve the quality of life for young people aged 14 to 25 years in Hailsham and surrounding villages. Now called Hailsham Youth Service, such benefits are achieved through the integrated provision of recreation, opportunities for personal and social development, information and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as running clubs and centres, including the Square Youth Café in Market Street, Monday Youth Hub at the James West Community Centre, Hellingly Youth Hub at the Hellingly Community Hub and Eastside Youth Hub at the Hailsham East Community Centre, Hailsham Youth Service organises a range of recreational outings and activities as part of the Friday Night Project.

Hailsham Youth Service also offers support services such as its Safehub, incorporating a Sexual Health advisory service.