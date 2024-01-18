New Eastbourne Holiday Guide launched at European travel show

The official 2024 Eastbourne Holiday Guide has been launched in Europe, putting the town on the must-see destination list for British and overseas visitors.

The 60-page glossy brochure - filled with inspirational content on things to do, places to stay, what’s on highlights, suggested walks and a town map - was officially launched at European travel show Vakantiebeurs in The Netherlands last week.

VisitEastbourne were among the destinations hosted by Tourism South East at the South East England podium, visited by travel trade, media and overseas visitors planning their holidays to the UK.

The guide will be showcased next at the 50th anniversary of Excursions – a popular group travel show at Wembley – taking place later this month.

This year’s front cover design takes inspiration from the town’s recent cultural successes, most notably the Turner Prize, with VisitEastbourne and Sussex Modern joining forces to create a cultural homage to the town in just one image.

Features inside range from this year’s Turner Prize and Eastbourne ALIVE, to national park adventures, Sussex vineyards, harbour life, independent shopping, culinary delights and much more. Visitors can also browse accommodation, accessible stays and sustainable tourism tips, plus Eastbourne’s Dog Friendly credentials following the town’s recent award success.

The official brochure is currently available both via mail order and digitally, and has been promoted through a digital advertising campaign, which began on Boxing Day reaching 50,000 people in the first week.

The guide, which is printed on FSC certified paper using vegetable-based inks, is also available from brochure request websites, information centres and travel agents across the UK, and throughout the year at pick up points across the south east.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “These two prestigious travel shows are the perfect springboard for us to promote Eastbourne and the surrounding area as a fantastic place to visit and showcase all the great events taking place, things to do and fabulous entertainment on offer.

“The guide is available now at various outlets, digitally and via mail order, and people can see there really is something for everyone in Eastbourne. 2024 promises to be a bumper year for the town.”