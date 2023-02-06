New Eco Award announced for Sussex Heritage and Architectural Awards 2023

The Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, has called for new entries today for its prestigious heritage and architecture Awards. The Awards aims to represent the highest quality new buildings, conservation and rejuvenation, whilst also celebrating traditional craftmanship and skills.

Award winners and highly commended recipients from the 2022 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe on Wednesday 6th July 2022.

In its 25th year, the Awards scheme announced a brand-new category: The Eco Award. Sponsored by Cowan Architects, this Award aims to recognise a project’s commitment to excellence in sustainability, biodiversity and energy efficiency.

For the third year the South Downs National Park Authority will sponsor The South Downs Award, which provides an opportunity to promote outstanding design in a nationally designated landscape. This special Award will be given to a category winner who clearly demonstrates a positive contribution to the South Downs National Park.

Further categories available to enter include: Building Crafts Award sponsored by Pilbeam Construction, The Public and Community Award sponsored by Gravetye Manor, The Commercial Award sponsored by Savills, The Large Scale Residential Award sponsored by Covers Timber and Builders Merchants, The Mid-Scale Residential Award sponsored by Henry Adams, The Small Scale Residential Award sponsored by RH and RW Clutton, The Landscape and Gardens Award sponsored by The Ernest Kleinwort Charitable Trust, The Ecclesiastical Building Award sponsored by Valley Builders and The Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year Award sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial.

The Sussex Heritage Trust Awards ceremony will be taking entries until Friday 31st March. Winners of the Awards receive a hand-crafted slate presented by the President of the Sussex Heritage Trust, The Rt Hon Lord Egremont DL at the Award’s ceremony and lunch on Tuesday 4th July 2023.

For an entry pack and to enter the Awards please go to www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk or email: [email protected]

Mark Elton of Cowan Architects, said: “Addressing the impact on climate change of not only new buildings, but also our existing property is increasingly vital. The Sussex Heritage Trust Awards will put a spotlight on those projects that are setting the standards, but also incentivise those briefs and projects that are in the pipeline to go further and deeper in reducing their environmental and ecological footprint.”

Advertisement Hide Ad