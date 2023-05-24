New exhibition featuring lost treasures opens at The Beachy Head Story

Visitors to Eastbourne’s Beachy Head Story will have an opportunity to explore tales of buried treasure, dragons guarding golden hoards, gold lost at sea and flashes of gold in nature with the opening of a new exhibition.

Gold – The Treasure of a Town exhibition at the Beachy Head Story

Gold – The Treasure of a Town is now open with free entry and runs until October 15. The new exhibition uncovers some of the treasures discovered in Eastbourne and the surrounding Downland and has them on display.

Among the exhibits is a brass ring made by a convalescing soldier at Summerdown Camp in Eastbourne during the First World War. It was recovered during an excavation of the last remaining piece of land that the camp once inhabited 100 years after it was made. It bears the letters S C H E for Summerdown Camp Hospital Eastbourne.

The exhibition was inspired by a chance find of a golden nugget in the sea 100 years ago and visitors can discover golden words from a medieval book of hours, threads of gold chosen to make the ordinary extraordinary and Saxon treasure buried for more than 1,000 years.

Fools Gold at the Beachy Head Story

Also on display is a Posie ring, which were very popular between 1400 and 1750 and this silver gilt example dates from the 1600s. The inscription reads 'F'eare the Lord' and its placement on the inside of the ring was meant to bring the wearer closer to the message and in this case was an inward show of religious piety. It was found at Arlington.

Bronze axes found at Combe Hill in Willingdon, Royal Naval and Coastguard buttons found during excavations at Coastguard Cottages at Crowlink, medals, Iron Age coins and Saxon brooches can also be viewed.

Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Culture Councillor Margaret Bannister said “The coastline around Eastbourne is a treasure trove of discoveries, from Neolithic causeways to Saxon burial sites, medieval settlements and wartime defences. This new exhibition gives us a golden perspective on our unique history, whether its through mythical tales or mysterious burial items. It’s all free and a fascinating stop off while visiting the downland at Beachy Head.”

Entry to the exhibition at The Beachy Head Story, next to the Beachy Head Pub, is free and it is open daily from 10am-5pm, including on bank holidays.

The exhibition is one of a series of events that regularly take place at the Beachy Head Story. Over the summer months, the venue will host creative writing workshops, children’s activities and walks on the Downland.

There is also a gift shop selling ethically and locally sourced projects from independent makers and artists, celebrating Beachy Head’s unique location.