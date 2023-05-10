New film from St Catherine's for Dying Matters Week

The campaign is run by Hospice UK, and this year’s theme is focussing on having conversations around death and dying in the workplace.
St Catherine’s new film features six of its staff members, answering a range of questions about death and dying.
The charity hopes the video will help its local community to start talking about this vital subject and highlights that it's never too early to talk about death and dying. It shows that these conversations don’t have to be scary and they might even make you laugh.
Watch the video here: youtu.be/gljPL8NqhRM