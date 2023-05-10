Edit Account-Sign Out
New film from St Catherine's for Dying Matters Week

St Catherine's Hospice has launched a new video this week for Dying Matters Week, taking place from May 8-14, encouraging the local community to talk openly about death, dying and grief.

By Anna JacksonContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:46 BST

The campaign is run by Hospice UK, and this year’s theme is focussing on having conversations around death and dying in the workplace.

St Catherine’s new film features six of its staff members, answering a range of questions about death and dying.

The charity hopes the video will help its local community to start talking about this vital subject and highlights that it's never too early to talk about death and dying. It shows that these conversations don’t have to be scary and they might even make you laugh.

Dying Matters is from 8-14 May 2023Dying Matters is from 8-14 May 2023
Watch the video here: youtu.be/gljPL8NqhRM

