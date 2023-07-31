New flats and garden revamp at sheltered housing complex in Crawley

Two new homes have been built to add to the accommodation offered at Crawley Borough Council’s Carey House Sheltered Scheme in West Green.

The two new flats were created by Wates, one of the council’s contractors, by converting a large store area and hairdressing unit. A small store and new hairdressing unit were also created.

Wates also redesigned and upgraded the communal garden at the complex as part of its ‘social value’ commitments.

This included installing six raised beds, planted with hardy, low maintenance shrubs and herbs for residents to enjoy and use for cooking. Access to the garden has also been improved, as well as more benches and outside garden furniture for tenants to enjoy along with a sail canopy to protect them from the sun. The patios were also jet-washed and the area given a good tidy up as part of the project.

Crawley Borough Council and Wates staff with Carey House residents

Councillor Ian Irvine, Cabinet member for Housing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “We are pleased to be able to increase the number of homes now available at Carey House as such accommodation is at a premium in Crawley and delighted with the improvements to the garden which are an important part of the complex for residents to be able to sit in, relax and enjoy.”

Jamie Earl, Wates Social Value Manager, said: “Improving the gardens for residents was an important part of this project as social value sits at the heart of Wates, as a long-term, ongoing commitment to supporting communities where we work and the environment.

“Wates is proud of the social value activities we have achieved in partnership with Crawley Borough Council, and the difference we have made in the communities where we have worked since we were awarded the contract. We look forward in continuing to deliver impactful social value in Crawley and leaving a legacy for generations to come.”

To celebrate the grand opening of their beautiful new garden Wates treated residents to tea, coffee, cakes and pastries and a tour of the new flats. All the tenants who attended thoroughly enjoyed the treat.