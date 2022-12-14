New funding of over £2m to support community projects across South Downs National Park

New cycle tracks, better bridleways, school playground improvements and work to enhance a precious chalk stream are among the projects to benefit from a major funding boost from the South Downs National Park Authority.

Just under £2m will benefit 38 community schemes across Hampshire, West Sussex and East Sussex.

The investment comes from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), which is paid by developers to support new local infrastructure, with the Authority playing an administrative role.

As well as the £1.95m, 40 parish councils across the National Park will be taking a share of just over £550,000 to support grassroot projects in their area.

RSPB Pulborough Brooks in the South Downs National Park

Among the inspiring projects will be those that help connect people to the countryside, including funding for the final phase of the Egrets Way, completing the ‘missing link’ between Piddinghoe and Deans Farm in East Sussex. Once completed, the 7-mile walking and cycling path will provide an easy connection through the National Park from Lewes to Newhaven.

Significant funding is also going towards the restoration of Cockshut Chalk stream, one of only 200 chalk streams in the world. The project will help create over six hectares of wetland, including restoration of the natural course of the stream, removal of invasive non-native species, tree planting and the creation of a new bank to improve public access.

In West Sussex, funding will help scores of schoolchildren at Fittleworth Primary School through changes to their playground to learn about climate change, sustainable water management (SuDs) and nature recovery while a cash injection will provide improvements at Pulborough Brooks, including more accessible trails and an upgraded visitor centre. Funding will also help install a road crossing at South Harting.

In Hampshire, funding will help support outdoor fitness equipment and a multi-use games area in Liss. Investment will upgrade the network of bridleways around Marwell Zoo – a scheme that is linked to a future project of providing an off-road route between Winchester and Marwell. In East Meon, funding will help support a range of highway improvements in the village.

Tim Slaney, Director of Planning at the South Downs National Park Authority, said: “As 2022 draws to a close, we’re pleased to announce this significant funding of over £2m to help local communities across the region.

“It’s wonderful to see such a diverse range of projects that will help people of all ages, supporting communities across the National Park, as well as people living outside who want to be able to access the South Downs and enjoy its biodiversity and beauty.

“This significant CIL funding emphasises the value of good planning and shows the benefits that flow from high-quality development in a protected landscape such as the South Downs.”

The South Downs National Park Authority has opened the call for projects for the 2022/23 round of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding.

The window for submission of Expressions of Interest will be open until 31 January 2023.

CIL funding is designed to be spent on infrastructure to support growth within the National Park. The National Park’s corporate plan priorities over the next three years are Nature Recovery, Climate Action and A National Park for All and the authority welcomes potential bids that support these priorities.

