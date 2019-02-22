New group for children with a love for nature

Sussex Wildlife Trust is launching a wildlife and bushcraft outdoor adventure group this spring for children aged 3-16 at Stanmer Park on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The groups are run by fully trained Forest School Leaders, providing a wonderful opportunity for families to experience and learn from nature in woodland, meadow and coastal habitats. Children will be encouraged to tackle hands-on outdoor activities, work co-operatively with others, and have an opportunity to gain a sense of achievement. Booking is essential, visit: www.sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/childrensclubs