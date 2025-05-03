New Hastings Charity Fest will support key music charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings is to host the inaugural Hastings Charity Fest, a one-day acoustic music event starting Saturday, May 10 at 2pm at Barnaby's Lounge Live Music Venue.

The festival aims to showcase local talent while raising funds for two impactful music charities.

A spokesman said: “The event is spearheaded by Ash Costa, the venue's barman and a passionate guitarist, in collaboration with local musician and organiser Konarucchi. Their shared vision with Barnaby is to create an inclusive platform that celebrates local talent while supporting music-based community initiatives.

“Proceeds from the event will benefit two notable organisations: The Music Well and Music Lifeline. The Music Well, based in Rye, offers music therapy and community music-making opportunities to promote well-being. Music Lifeline focuses on providing free access to music for children in East Sussex, particularly those in state schools where music education has been diminished due to funding cuts.

“The festival's lineup features headliners Tim Hoyte, known for his indie alt-folk and Reshad Rahman, a Hastings favourite celebrated for his soulful performances. Also performing are singer songwriter Hayley Savage - alt-country and folk roots - and Broga Doe, bringing his unique sound to the stage.

“To complement the musical offerings, a pop-up kitchen by a local chef will serve a variety of delicious options, including gourmet burgers and vegetarian dishes, ensuring that festival-goers have a range of food choices to enjoy throughout the day. Free access. All donations.

“Adding to the day's excitement, the festival will conclude with a late-night DJ set by Jack Wilson from the acclaimed local band Kid Kapichi. Known for his dynamic performances, Wilson's set promises to keep the energy high and the audience dancing into the night.

“Hastings Charity Fest promises to be more than just a music event; it's a celebration of community spirit and the transformative power of music. With its commitment to supporting local charities and fostering new talent, the festival is poised to become a cherished annual tradition in Hastings.

“Access is free; charity personnel will be onsite with buckets and more info on the charities.”