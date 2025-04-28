New Hastings music nights aim "to reclaim club culture"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new music night in Hastings is aiming to help turn the tide for the country’s struggling smaller venues.

As organiser Mark Gwinnett says, the smaller venues have had a tough time since the pandemic for a variety of social and economic reasons.

But they are vital to the industry and that’s what he is acknowledging as he launches The Night Bazaar presents... BLACKBOX, a new collaboration and monthly club residency at Blackbox nightclub in Hastings. The series kicks off with Audiojack on May 3 supported by resident DJs Jim Rivers, Mark Gwinnett and Mark Dickson.

Subsequent dates include June 26, July 28 and August 23. More details on https://thenightbazaar.co.uk/. Tickets on https://www.skiddle.com/e/40956871

“Smaller venues up and down the country have really suffered post pandemic,” Mark says. “I think one of the reasons is that the festivals have got a lot bigger now and also there is not so much money in younger people's pockets and perhaps they are saving up to go to places like Ibiza or the big festivals. Also I just think there's been a change in culture post pandemic. I don't think people are going out as much in the city centres as they used to. The cost of living is also a factor but I think also it's just a change of habit.”

Marks new initiative is hoping to change that habit back: “Blackbox is a 250-capacity venue which is relatively small. You don't really get to see the big artists in the smaller venues anymore. Their fees are usually way too high but I am using my media platforms (The Night Bazaar plus Mark’s weekly column in The Sun newspaper) to highlight what is happening. Using those platforms we are going to get down some amazing artists that will highlight the plight of the smaller clubs and also the importance of the smaller clubs. These smaller venues are the places where talent is incubated for the future. These venues are so important for the future of music.”

Without such clubs, Mark believes, music and night-time culture would become much more sanitised. As he says, there is already an issue with the industry becoming something of a popularity competition with prominence given to people with huge Instagram followings rather than people who have put in the graft and learnt their craft.

Mark intends to mix big names with genuine opportunities to shine the spotlight on up-and-coming artists as well: “I'm hoping to shine the spotlight on these issues but also give people a chance to see the big artists up close and personal in an intimate venue.

“The special guests for each party will be playing extended sets in the intimate confines of Blackbox, giving the venue’s 250-capacity audience the rare chance to experience some of the best, established and up and coming DJs and artists in the world up close and personal. Expect to be taken on a proper musical journey, as it should be, backed by the club’s upgraded sound system and lighting rig.

“The intimate, unique and special social experiences The Night Bazaar presents… BLACKBOX offers are in danger of being lost. Experiencing the kind of legendary DJs and artists headlining our monthly parties in an intimate club environment has become something of a rarity today as main festival stages replace the club experience for many of the Instagram generation, with all the flamboyant production and visual overload that goes with them.

“With a no-phone policy, The Night Bazaar and Blackbox aim to reclaim club culture and bring it back to the basics, making it all about the music and a shared, intimate dance floor experience.”

The Night Bazaar presents… BLACKBOX parties are supported by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), the organisation at the forefront of supporting and highlighting the plight of small clubs in the UK.

As Mark says: “The future starts here.”