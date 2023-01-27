New head of service at Crawley Borough Council

Crawley Borough Council has appointed a new Head of Corporate Finance.

Carolin Martlew

Carolin Martlew will take on the role from March 1 following a rigorous selection process, which included tests, a presentation and panel interviews with officers and councillors.

Carolin will be responsible for managing the council’s finances and ensuring compliance with its statutory duties as well as being involved in many exciting projects.

She will oversee Financial Services including Revenue, Capital and Treasury Management, Audit and Risk, Revenues and Benefits, Property, Fraud, Procurement and Payroll.

Carolin, a CIPFA qualified accountant, brings extensive local government finance experience and is currently Interim Group Head of Finance and Section 151 Officer at Arun District Council.

Carolin said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Crawley and getting started. It’s a really difficult time at the moment due to the cost-of-living crisis, which is affecting both personal and council finances, but I’m excited by the challenge.

“I’m also passionate about the environment and regeneration projects so I’m thrilled about the Towns Fund projects coming forward for Crawley.”

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “Local government finance has never been more challenging so I’m delighted that Carolin will be joining us shortly.