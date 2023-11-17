New hospice shop opens in Polegate
The brand-new shop in Polegate High Street opened its doors to waiting crowds of eager customers. Shop Manager Nathan Dubar was joined by Cllr Dan Dunbar, Mayor of Polegate, St Wilfrid's Trustee David Turner, and shop volunteers, to officially cut the ribbon and open the store.
Nathan said ‘I am honoured to bring a new St Wilfrid’s shop to Polegate with something for everyone; from soft furnishings to books, children’s toys to kitchenware and ladies dresses to men’s suits. I am sure everyone will find something to fall in love with, whilst thinking sustainably and re-loving pre-loved items.
Cllr Dan Dunbar, Mayor of Polegate said: “It was an absolute privilege to welcome local residents into a brand-new store in the centre of our town. It was fantastic to see so many people at the grand opening at such a great time of the year to open a new shop.
"I look forward to visiting the shop again and I wish St Wilfrid’s Hospice the very best for the Polegate shop in years to come.”
The store joins St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s 10 other shops in raising vital funds for the hospice, making a huge difference to the care and support given to patients across Eastbourne and the surrounding areas. You can find out more about all of their shops at