New image shows what Bellway’s homes in Angmering will look like
The first homes at the scheme have now gone on sale from a local estate agent, with a Bellway sales office due to open on site in early March.
Bellway’s development is part of a joint project with homebuilder Cala to create a 525-home neighbourhood. Plans for this were approved by Arun District Council in 2022.
Bellway Wessex Sales Manager Jon Rance said: “These new images show what an attractive, modern development we are building at Langmead Place.
“As a homebuilder we are committed to sustainable practices through our Better with Bellway strategy and we know that this is also important to our customers, so we have made sure that this scheme features measures to protect wildlife, reduce energy consumption and make it easier to live in a sustainable way.
“These measures include electric vehicle charging points to encourage greener travel, while hedgehog highways – created by small gaps at the base of fences – will allow hedgehogs to roam freely across the site.
“We hope these images will inspire potential buyers to come and find out more about the development and give them a sense of what is taking shape here.”
Bellway is building two, three and four-bedroom homes at Langmead Place. There will be 120 homes for private sale and 53 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.
The wider project will be made up of a mix of apartments, houses, and bungalows across an 81-acre site to the north of Water Lane. It will feature more than 20 acres of public open space including areas for sports, natural planting, a woodland play trail and wildlife areas.
Bellway’s Langmead Place is on the south-eastern part of the site.
The wider project will generate millions of pounds’ worth of investment in the area as part of the planning agreement. This includes more than £5 million for primary and secondary education, and more than £740,000 for nursery education.
More than £790,000 will be contributed towards sports and leisure in the area and more than £575,000 will go to healthcare.