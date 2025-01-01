New in-house artists confirmed for Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival has announced two new in-house artists for 2025 – early years theatre company HurlyBurly Theatre and writer and performer Tommy.

Both will undertake a one-year residency with the organisation and receive a grant of £5,000 to support their artistic development and creation of new works.

Spokeswoman Hayley Willis said: “The In-House Artists scheme offers mentoring opportunities with Brighton Dome’s programming team and its In-House Artist alumni, plus access to Anita’s Room, the dedicated creative space in Brighton Dome’s refurbished Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre, supported by The Roddick Foundation. The artists will also be invited to help shape the programming and artistic direction of Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival.

“HurlyBurly Theatre is a theatre company making music driven work for babies and their parents and carers. Their most recent show, You Are The Sun, is a folk inspired opera for 0-2 year olds. All of their work incorporates classical singing, creating spaces where adults can relax and babies are free to roam and play. Co-Artistic directors Catherine Carter and Sarah Forbes, a Brighton-based artist, will explore the therapeutic nature of their work and how it can support parents and carers at a transformational time in their lives.”

Sarah, of HurlyBurly Theatre, said: “The opportunity to become Brighton Dome In-House Artists will be invaluable to us. This year we will be developing a new show so access to Anita's Room will enable us to do in-depth research and build a company of musicians and performers who can co-create this with us. We’re so excited to work with the team at Brighton Dome to think about how our work might impact the programming that already exists for children and young people across the organisation.”

Tommy is an award-winning writer and performer who makes semi-autobiographical and accessible work about queer and working-class identity. He works with underrepresented communities, including LGBTQ+, disabled and neurodivergent people, to develop work and represent voices and stories which have historically often been sidelined. Mixing cabaret and live art elements, his performance work engages with serious issues such as mental health and addiction in a fun and accessible way.

Tommy said: “When I attended a show at Brighton Dome’s Studio Theatre back in 2016, I told myself that one day I would also see my work on this stage. So it’s amazing I’ll be working with Brighton Dome for a whole year! As a queer, working-class and disabled artist, having this support, while being given the space to develop and grow my practice, leaves me almost speechless. I’ve got some exciting plans in the works, and I can’t wait to see what I can achieve with the right environment to let them flourish even further.”

More than 40 applications were received from a diverse range of artists and creatives across the region. After shortlisting by the Brighton Dome programming team, a shortlist of applications were assessed by the Brighton Dome programming team alongside Terry Adams, an Equity, Diversity & Inclusivity specialist, independent producer and former Relationship Manager (Diversity) for Arts Council England, and Laura McDermott, Creative Director of the Attenborough Centre for Creative Arts.

Kyla Booth-Lucking, director of programming & participation, said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Tommy and HurlyBurly Theatre as our new In-House Artists. Both presented such compelling plans to develop their work and reach new audiences, and we’re pleased to continue our commitment to support artists from diverse backgrounds. It’s an exciting time for Brighton Dome, with our refurbished spaces enabling us to offer a wider and more accessible programme for artists and audiences. I can’t wait to see what they come up with!”