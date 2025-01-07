New interim director confirmed for Hastings Contemporary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kathleen Soriano is to become interim director of Hastings Contemporary, taking up her new role this January.

An independent curator, strategic consultant and broadcaster, she is taking over the position from Liz Gilmore, who is stepping down from her role after 14 years to become CEO of The Sherborne, a new gallery and arts space in the south-west.

Kathleen said: “I have long been an admirer of Hastings Contemporary and what has been achieved there so it is an honour to be part of the team taking the enterprise forward and planning for the gallery's future. Hastings Contemporary is one of the most impressive and entrepreneurial cultural organisations in the UK, and I couldn't be more pleased and excited to be joining the team at this exciting phase in their development.”

Chair of Hastings Contemporary, Professor Andrew Corbett-Nolan, said: “The board of trustees is absolutely delighted to be welcoming Kathleen Soriano to Hastings Contemporary. Kathleen’s long and incredibly-successful track record for world-class programming and place-making will be invaluable to us as we plan for the future including the roll-out of our new mobile studio, our continuing ambitions for digital innovation and the development of a new capital masterplan following the recent acquisition of the 99-year lease for the Hastings Contemporary building.”

Kathleen is an independent curator, strategic consultant and broadcaster, chair of the Liverpool Biennial, on the advisory council of 2 Temple Place and a specialist advisor to the National Trust. With over 35 years’ experience in the art world, she has been responsible for contemporary and historical exhibitions, collections and public programmes at the National Portrait Gallery, London and the Royal Academy of Arts, where she was artistic director (2009-14), as well as at Compton Verney Art Gallery, where she was previously director. She has lectured and written extensively on art, and her book Madam and Eve on women artists, co-authored with Liz Rideal, was published in April 2018. Her broadcast activities include the ten series of Portrait and Landscape Artist of the Year for SkyArts.

Hastings Contemporary is a registered charity. Under-18s can visit for free. Hastings and Rother residents can visit for half price, from £5. For unlimited free visits, discounts and more, annual membership starts at £32.