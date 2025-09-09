New interim director for Weald & Downland Living Museum

The Weald & Downland Living Museum has appointed Clare de Bathe as its interim director, following the departure of Tilly Blythe, who has taken up a new role at the Imperial War Museum.

Clare brings with her more than 25 years of experience in the voluntary, community, and education sectors. She has been chief executive of the Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) for the last 12 years, which she has successfully grown from a start-up into an established and thriving organisation.

A lifelong supporter of the museum, Clare grew up in Hampshire and knew the museum’s founder, Roy Armstrong. Her experience in fundraising and developing CCDT’s property portfolio makes her well placed to guide the museum through this transitional period, the museum says.

Clare said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Weald & Downland Living Museum at such an exciting time. It’s a privilege to contribute to a place that so passionately preserves and shares the rich heritage of rural life, and to be part of a team that values tradition, craftsmanship, and community learning.”

Jo Pasricha, chair of the board of trustees, said: “We are delighted that Clare has accepted the role of interim director. Her deep roots in the local community, extensive leadership experience, and lifelong connection with the museum make her the ideal person to guide us during this important time. On behalf of the trustees, I would like to thank Tilly for her energy and commitment in leading the museum and wish her every success in her new role. We are confident staff, volunteers, and supporters will warmly welcome Clare as she takes the museum forward.

“The board of trustees has already begun the process of recruiting a new permanent director. In the meantime, Clare will provide leadership to ensure the museum continues to thrive as one of the UK’s most important centres for rural heritage, traditional crafts, and community learning.”

The Weald & Downland Living Museum (www.wealddown.co.uk), located in Singleton, tells the stories of rural life over 1,000 years through its collection of historic buildings, working demonstrations, traditional crafts, and family-friendly events. The museum is home to more than 50 historic buildings set in 40 acres of beautiful countryside.