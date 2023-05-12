New lease signed by Haywards Heath Golf Club bosses

Last year saw Haywards Heath Golf Club reach a significant milestone in it’s history in celebrating it’s centennial and this year sees it reach another significant milestone in securing a new 15 year extension of the lease.

Club Chairman, Mark Gerken and Chairman of the club’s landlord, Peter James are seen here signing the new lease. But is doesn’t stop there.

The course is undergoing a new and exciting renovation programme, overseen by Greg Evans, one of only a handful of master green keepers in the country, Head Green Keeper Peter Ray is busy installing and renovating, new bunkers throughout the course. With the greens already in amazing condition and spring in the air Haywards Heath Golf Club is looking truly magnificent. Do come and play.