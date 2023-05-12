Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

New lease signed by Haywards Heath Golf Club bosses

Haywards Heath Golf Club signs new 15 year lease.

By Paul TideyContributor
Published 12th May 2023, 12:04 BST
Mark Gerken and Peter James signing the new lease for Haywards Heath Golf ClubMark Gerken and Peter James signing the new lease for Haywards Heath Golf Club
Mark Gerken and Peter James signing the new lease for Haywards Heath Golf Club

Last year saw Haywards Heath Golf Club reach a significant milestone in it’s history in celebrating it’s centennial and this year sees it reach another significant milestone in securing a new 15 year extension of the lease.

Club Chairman, Mark Gerken and Chairman of the club’s landlord, Peter James are seen here signing the new lease. But is doesn’t stop there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The course is undergoing a new and exciting renovation programme, overseen by Greg Evans, one of only a handful of master green keepers in the country, Head Green Keeper Peter Ray is busy installing and renovating, new bunkers throughout the course. With the greens already in amazing condition and spring in the air Haywards Heath Golf Club is looking truly magnificent. Do come and play.

New members welcome. Enquires to Paul Tidey General Manager 01444 414457 extension 7

Related topics:Peter James