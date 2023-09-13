BREAKING
New locations in West Sussex to benefit from Full Fibre broadband

Openreach has announced today that Chichester, Middleton-on-Sea and Pagham are joining more than 2,800 UK towns, cities, boroughs, villages and hamlets included in Openreach’s ultrafast Full Fibre broadband build plans.
By Sally BellContributor
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST
The once-in-a-generation, Full Fibre broadband upgrade will let thousands of local people and businesses connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and help businesses to trade online and compete for decades to come.

The three locations are some of the 19 new locations set for a major ultrafast broadband upgrade. More than 25,000 additional homes and businesses across the new West Sussex locations are expected to benefit.

Full Fibre broadband provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity with fewer faults; more predictable, consistent speeds and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

Local people can visit the Openreach website for updates and, as the build progresses, check their addresses to see when services are available from their chosen provider.

Kieran Wines, Partnership Director for the South East of England said, “Nobody in the UK is building Full Fibre faster, further or at a higher quality than Openreach. We’re reaching more communities than ever and our team of highly skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available.

“The latest details and timescales will be available on our website as the build planning progresses.”

Across West Sussex, around 152,000 homes and businesses in communities such as Billingshurst, Bognor Regis, East Grinstead, Horsham and Worthing already have access and investment is planned in other local locations including Arundel, Bosham, Eastergate, Petworth and Pulborough.

In total, 41 exchange areas across West Sussex are now included in the Company’s build programme, including 29 in the hardest to serve ‘final third’ of the county. Ultimately, Openreach plans to build Full Fibre to 25 million homes and businesses across the UK by December 2026.

