New Macmillan Information and support hub opens in Hastings
The new Macmillan Information Service at the Hastings Community Information Hub is open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 4pm.
The service has opened to support anyone who is living with and affected by cancer, patients, carers, family and friends.
Geoff Brown, from Macmillan said: "If you dont know what to say or what you need we're here to listen. We are on hand with a warm welcome for anyone at any point in their cancer experience, as well as for their family and friends. We take time, face to face, to find out whgat really matters to you and help you find the right support. "
The Macmillan Information Services at the Hastings Community Info Hub will be able to sign post you to local and national resources and support and volunteers will be able to listen to your concerns and make sure you are plugged into the support that is available locally and nationally.
You can also access support through the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 00 00 (8am-8pm 7 days a week) and the Macmillan webste www.macmillan.org.uk
