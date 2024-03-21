New major grants for 14 Crawley charities and community groups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These grants include:

· £50,000 for Crawley Open House’s Resource Centre and resettlement support

· £32,000 for Broadfield Youth and Community Centre

Submitted article

· £26,250 for Age UK West Sussex outreach activity

· £21,305 for Ten Little Toes Baby Bank

· £21,000 for Crawley Community Transport

· £19,426 for Relate West Sussex

· £17,195 for Home-Start Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex (CHAMS)

· £15,750 for Crawley Community Youth Service

· £12,600 for the Springboard Project’s short break and respite sessions

· £10,500 for Crawley LGBT towards Crawley Pride

· £10,000 for Crawley Festival towards BACKstage! and High Street Live events

· £8,400 for The Posh Club

· £5,775 for the Forget-Me-Not Club

· £5,000 for Carers Support West Sussex’s bilingual memory navigator service

The total funding for all 14 grants awarded for 2024/25 is £255,201. Crawley Borough Council proudly provides more annual funding and support for the community and voluntary sector than any other borough and district council in West Sussex.

Amanda Lusted, Fundraising Coordinator at Ten Little Toes, said: “We are honoured to have received funding this year from Crawley Borough Council.

“Their support enables us to continue helping the most vulnerable families in our community, providing hope in a difficult time, and directly improving their lives through the provision of essentials.”

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, said: “Distributing grants of more than £250,000 shows our significant level of commitment to the town’s community and voluntary sector.

“I’m extremely proud that we can do this to support the incredible work that benefits our communities.”