New manager appointed for Hailsham Post Office

After a thorough recruitment process, the Town Council - which owns the franchise for the post office situated at 10 High Street - has appointed Christian Moskal as new manager, who has occupied a variety of positions in retail management and training.

Christian, looking forward to the challenging role and to providing a continued excellent service to people of Hailsham at the town centre post office, said: "I am honoured to have been selected for this position and pleased that I have had so much support from fellow team members so early into my role."

"I look forward to working with the rest of the team and for being part of the branch's continued success story in the local community."

New Post Office Manager, Christian Moskal

John Harrison, Town Clerk and Postmaster commented: "We are pleased to welcome Christian to the post office team. The high street post office service is going really well since we took over the franchise a few years ago and people still praise the Town Council for ultimately saving the valued community facility."

"The post office counter staff and I look forward to working with Christian, and wish him every success in his new role."

"Just as importantly, I must thank retiring manager Christine for her long and dedicated service to the residents and businesses of Hailsham. She has been a pillar of the community and, whilst she will be missed by many people, we all wish her a happy and healthy retirement, one which has been well-earned!"

Retiring post office manager Christine Holversen commented: "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time as post office manager and the best thing about the role has been getting to know the community that we serve in a town that I love! I know regular customers well and have supported them well over the years. Whilst many will be sad to see me go, they understand that it's time for me to retire."

"I'm glad that a new manager has been appointed to continue to provide vital services to this community. It remains a very busy post office branch and Christian will be assisted by highly experienced counter staff who are already familiar to customers!"

This year marks the 6-year anniversary of the Town Council acquiring the franchise for and ultimately saving the town centre post office from closure. Subsequently, the Town Council took over the lease of the premises located at 10 High Street, before arranging a complete refurbishment of the new post office and official opening in July 2019.

Hailsham Town Council is believed to be the first council in the UK to operate a post office.

Part of the Town Council's message to the community again this year is the availability of post office banking services for residents and businesses, as more bank branches are scheduled to close, including two in Hailsham this September.

Hailsham residents can access their high street bank accounts at the town centre Post Office - this service is free of charge and, provided customers have their debit card with them, they can check your balance and withdraw or deposit cash. If you don’t have a debit card, some banks will still allow you to deposit cash via the Post Office, if you have a deposit slip.