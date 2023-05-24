New Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Lewes take office

Lewes Town Councillors elected a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor at the council’s annual meeting on May 18 2023, the first meeting of the new council since the local elections on May 4.

New Mayor of Lewes, Cllr Matt Bird (Right) and outgoing Mayor, Shirley-Anne Sains (Left)

Town Councillor Matthew Bird (Green Party) was elected by the council as the Mayor, and Councillor Imogen Makepeace (Green Party) as Deputy Mayor. The council also expressed its thanks and appreciation to outgoing Mayor Shirley-Anne Sains.

Following the meeting, the new Mayor hosted a Civic Reception in the Assembly Room at the Town Hall, attended by councillors, staff, dignitaries, and representatives and leaders of local groups and projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he addressed the packed and diverse crowd, Mayor Bird wore the ‘Coat of Hopes’ to underline the Town Council’s commitment to tackling the climate change and biodiversity emergencies. The Coat of Hopes was worn on a walk from Newhaven to Glasgow during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in 2021 and is the creation of local artist Barbara Keal.

Crowd gathered at the Civic Reception for the new Mayor at the Town Hall

During his speech, the new Mayor also drew attention to other issues including the cost of living crisis and the rise of graffiti, litter and empty shops in the town. He pledged to strengthen partnerships with local groups and organisations to help address the issues currently faced, and recognised the brilliant community responses in Lewes to the climate emergency and cost of living crisis.

Speaking after the event, Councillor Bird said: “I’m really humbled to be Mayor of Lewes and will do all I can to ensure that, as a modern and transparent Town Council, we serve the diverse communities that make up Lewes.

“We have some massive issues such as climate change, graffiti, empty shops and the high cost of living to face locally and I know that I and other Town Councillors will do all we can to address them.”

Deputy Mayor Imogen Makepeace addresses the Civic Reception

New Mayor, Cllr Matt Bird, along with Town Hall Manager and Mace-bearer Lee Symons and Interim Town Clerk Francesca Pridding

New Mayor Cllr Bird addresses councillors and guests, wearing the Coat of Hopes, at the Civic Reception