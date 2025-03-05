New memoir charts tough Brighton schooldays

Now living on Vancouver Island in Canada, Gary Trew looks back on his younger days in Brighton & Hove in his new memoir The Hate Game: Screaming in the Silence, published by the author and available on Amazon (£10.99; hardcover: £17.99 and Kindle (eBook) £6.99).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary, aged 63, promises a dark and witty coming-of-age tale.

“This book is deeply rooted in my personal experiences and the connections I have with the area where several of my family members still reside. During the 70s, I attended a local secondary school and endured shocking degrees of bullying and abuse by both staff and pupils.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary, who has recently taken early retirement from a career in child protection, said: “I had shared stories with numerous people and had pushed memories to the back of my mind. PTSD does that. Later in life, as a child protection social worker, I came face to face with my past on several occasions. I had a Eureka moment interviewing a young teen who had thankfully failed to take her own life: her story was my story, and amidst flashbacks, I started to come to terms with the horrors that had transpired during my adolescence—both inside and outside of school.

“I felt ashamed about the bullying and abuse at school in the 70s. The abuse emanated from pupils, adults, and staff. I hadn’t told my wife and children about the historical sexual assault, so that was a challenge despite working in a field where I encourage transparency. The death of my father and later writing about my mum brought up feelings and emotions that I had buried. I also felt shame about laughing off the traumatic experiences relating to myself and others. I understand that dry humour was and still is a coping mechanism for me. One of the hardest things about writing a memoir is the judgement that may stem from others. However, the overwhelming gratitude that my story could be told outweighed the negatives by a country mile.

“So, the school and personal experiences were shocking, and rather than bury them, I chose to tell my coming-of-age story. Writing The Hate Game was cathartic, albeit painful. It also facilitated the contact of ex-pupils that I hadn’t communicated with since leaving.

“The Hate Game will appeal to a wide range of adult readers. The book is both shocking in places and humorous, and I balanced the darker parts with lashings of levity and light – leaving the reader with an overall positive experience – ready for the future release of Part 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This book is recommended for a wide range of readers, including educators, mental health professionals, and anyone interested in memoirs exploring personal resilience in the face of overwhelming odds. If readers liked books like The Glass Castle, Angela’s Ashes and Educated, they should enjoy The Hate Game.

“The adverse childhood events and experiences inspired me to be at the pointy end of a tough career whereby I could empower and help keep children and youth safe and adults to make better choices. No spoilers; the memoir shares how I had a 180-degree life-changing event that turned my life around to set me on a very different path.

“First and foremost, I am a storyteller. Friends, colleagues, my long-suffering wife, and twin daughters encouraged and nagged me to put pen to paper, even though I didn’t have formal creative writing training or experience. For the longest time, I felt like an imposter, that I wasn’t worthy due to my lack of knowledge and training to write, never mind publish a book.

“At school, survival wasn’t just about fitting in—it was about making it through the day with my dignity intact. The first time they shoved my head into the toilet bowl, I questioned how much more I could take. By the time they drew a swastika on my forehead, I stopped wondering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the backdrop of 1970s England, I navigate the chaotic seas of adolescence in Brighton & Hove. With humour and a delicious sense of naivety, I steer through a life marked by a blend of love and dysfunction, anchored by my loving and quirky mother and my deeply cherished father. But beyond the warmth of home, school is a much darker and crueller reality. I endure relentless and vicious bullying that pushes my spirit and resilience to the brink.”