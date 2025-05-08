New murder mystery dates for Chichester and Bognor Regis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mystery Players are continuing to bring murder to your doorstep with a couple of new dates coming up.

Their promise is to offer a thriller in your venue of voice, whether it be a church or a village hall, a pub or even your own private dinner party. It just needs to be for charity.

As Pammi Haylett, one of the group explains, they set up the Mystery Players a few years ago specifically to perform murder mysteries for good causes.

“We have got a number of bookings coming up, the first being another foray to The Waverley. This time the event is called Murder at the Regis Rib Ticklers and will be on Friday, May 23 at 18.30. For bookings contact the Waverley direct, priced at £40 a head including two-course meal and donation to a charity of choice.

“Also, we have been asked to do a murder mystery for the Chichester Canal Trust on Saturday, July 12 at 18.00, aboard one of their canal boats. A fish and chip supper is included as we cruise up the canal and ask our audience to guess whodunnit at Murder at the Golden Gala. Details of the trip will be posted on the Canal Trust's website or contact on 01243 771363.”

Pammi jokes that their popularity is because they do it for nothing: “But we do insist on it being for a charity. I'm happy to produce for nothing and we are happy to do it for nothing but we just want it to be for a good cause. We were going to do four a year but I think we're doing eight this year all told. It's taking off but just nicely. We don't need to have many, many, many. It's a lot of writing and it's a lot of work, but we enjoy it.

“Although we did manage to get a couple in before Covid really took hold, we stopped temporarily. But I am happy to say we are up and running again. This time there are just two of us at the helm – Sarah Tripp who writes and directs and myself as producer. Calling ourselves the Mystery Players is simply because we never know where we will be performing next and who our invited guest actors will be.”

Pammi added: “Our aim is to perform a murder mystery at an appropriate venue where funds can be raised for the charity of their choice. The organisers make the arrangements. Usually this involves a meal and we just come along and perform free of charge in between courses. We do ask for some food to be provided for the actors as very often they could be at the venue for five hours – rehearsing and then performing in the evening or afternoon. During the evening, sheets with possible questions are handed to the audience and there is a question and answer session just before the murderer is disclosed.”

For more information and to book The Mystery Players call either 07905 468689 or 01243 773051. Usually the cast numbers six to eight, with the actors taking part invited to do so by Pammi and Sarah.