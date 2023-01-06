New non executive director joins team at Shoreham Port

Shoreham Port is excited to announce that Catherine May, an experienced adviser and leadership coach, has joined the Shoreham Port Board as a Non-Executive Director this month.

Catherine May, new board member

Alongside a decade of non-executive roles on the boards of businesses and charities, Catherine is a commercially savvy leader in the corporate climate, drawing on over 25 years of experience in leading highly successful FTSE 30 businesses with global footprints.

As a certified executive leadership coach, Catherine has a passion for progressive leadership and workplace culture. In 2015, she founded Catherine May Associates LTD, working with senior business leaders to support their growth and development, helping them reach the highest possible levels of performance, and inspire through their leadership.

Catherine is an expert in corporate governance, building positive corporate culture and stakeholder communications, and has led award-winning sustainability programmes, successful transformation projects, and marketing and communications campaigns.#

Catherine said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Board. Shoreham was my birthplace, and for many years my hometown, so I have always had a great affection for the Port. My father ran his own small business there for several years, so I saw it as both a place of enterprise and a destination to come to enjoy the sea. I have been incredibly impressed with the recent growth of the Port, and its progress in becoming one of the most sustainable organisations in the region. I am delighted to be able to play an active role in supporting the Port in its aspirations.”

As we enter 2023, we say goodbye to Carolyn Dwyer who joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in 2015.

Carolyn said: “I am so proud to have been part of the Board, working with outstanding colleagues at the Port for eight years. During that time, we have developed the business, invested in infrastructure, reduced environmental impact, increased the number of local jobs, supported local communities, and championed diversity and inclusion. Shoreham Port is a critical asset for the region and punches above its weight in the maritime sector. I am confident that I leave it in good hands.”

Amber Foster, Chair of Shoreham Port’s Board said: “On behalf of the Board I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Catherine May. We are very much looking forward to working with her and seeing how her vast array of skills, experience and expertise can drive the Port forward and enable us to achieve our strong ambitions.“Having grown up in Shoreham, Catherine has first-hand experience of being a stakeholder of the Port and a thorough understanding about the importance of our neighbouring community. This, coupled with her excellent corporate affairs experience and background in executive leadership, made Catherine a stand-out candidate for the role.