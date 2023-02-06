New planning rules to control rise of HMOs in Bognor and Littlehampton

New rules introduced by the council will prevent smaller homes from being converted into Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMOs) in three Arun wards.

The rules mean that proposals to convert houses into HMOs will need to go through the normal planning process – rather than being allowed under ‘permitted development’.

This will prevent buildings in Marine and Hotham wards in Bognor Regis, and River ward in Littlehampton from being turned into poor-quality housing and help to protect the district’s natural and heritage assets to encourage economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new rules, called Article 4 directions, are a planning tool that can be used in a local area to remove ‘permitted development rights’ for certain types of development, so that planning permission must be obtained before development can take place. They are used to place restrictions on residential property conversions in areas which already have high levels of HMOs.

A legal process and consultation were carried out before the council’s Planning Committee approved the direction on January 11, 2023. It was then adopted by Full Council and came into effect on 19 January 2023.

Councillor Terence Chapman, Chair of the Planning Committee at Arun District Council, said: “This is great news for Arun. These changes will allow the council to protect the quality of our natural and built environment as a planning application will now need to be made before converting a house into an HMO for up to six people. This will allow us to better manage the creation of HMOs and their impact on the wellbeing of the community in these three wards.

“We understand the need for development, but as we say in our council vision, it’s about delivering the right homes in the right places.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An HMO is a property rented out by at least three people who are not from one ‘household’ (for example a family) but share facilities like the bathroom and kitchen. It is sometimes called a ‘house share’.