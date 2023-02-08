New podcast series focusing on the future of Brighton and Hove launches at the Amex

The Brighton Paradox podcast was launched in January with 100 people in attendance at the Amex Community Stadium and contains exclusive interviews with Caroline Lucas, Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim), Paul Barber, and Simon Fanshawe.

Attendees at the launch

The Brighton Paradox podcast was launched last month with 100 people in attendance at the Amex Community Stadium. The unique 10-part podcast will explore all the challenges and opportunities in Brighton & Hove and the surrounding regions.

Representatives from business, community projects, culture, local government, sport and education came together to recognise the complexity of economic and social growth in tricky times, but with the acceptance that genuine collaboration, honesty and shared vision could ensure that the next decade is the best ever for the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The host and principal investigator of The Brighton Paradox, Richard Freeman, set the scene by highlighting key themes and voices that people can expect to hear. Episodes will explore ideas around innovation, inclusion, culture, geography, business investment, wellbeing, education and what is putting Brighton & Hove on the map globally. There are exclusive and candid interviews with over 60 people, including Caroline Lucas, Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim), Paul Barber and Simon Fanshawe.

The event was sponsored by both Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club and Alirity and had a spark and energy that demonstrates that people are ready to have difficult and inspiring discussions to begin that driving action.

The Brighton Paradox podcast is a collaboration between always possible, Lo Fi Arts and Plus X – with support from Brighton & Hove Albion, the University of Brighton Help To Grow Programme and UnitedUs plus others. It features original music from FatboySlim, Noraay and Chris Thorpe-Tracey.

Richard Freeman, a local entrepreneur who first moved to Brighton in 1996 is the writer and presenter of The Brighton Paradox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This has been a labour of love, but one of open-mindedness and curiosity. This is a city of many identities, and sometimes none, so my aim has been to find out what the city really stands for in 2023and beyond.

“We are lucky enough to have some exceptional guests and curators appearing beside me on the podcast and I am excited to be sharing it with the Brighton population.”