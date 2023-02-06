New podcast to showcase the unique beauty of Ashdown Forest

A local naturalist with a talent for imitating bird song and a former BBC Radio 4 producer join forces to showcase the unique flora and fauna of Ashdown Forest.

Tom Forward and Eka Morgan recording the dawn segment of their new podcast

Ashdown Forest has inspired authors, poets and artists for generations. From A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh to the Forest’s poet in residence, Siân Thomas. And now there is the arrival of a podcast dedicated to the Forest’s unique landscape, wildlife and characters, created by audio producer, Eka Morgan.

She said: “I still think it’s remarkable that you can go for walk so close to ‘civilisation’ and an adder might cross your path. Or at night, your way may be lit by a glow worm; or a nightjar may start churring nearby – an electrifying, other-worldly sound. The Forest is large enough, and wild enough, to get lost in – these days when the outdoor world near urban areas is so managed, this is a bit of a thrill.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each episode features a dawn and dusk walk, as well as wider issues concerning biodiversity. The podcasts also tackle the challenges facing the Forest, including the recently introduced car parking charges and the pressure on the Forest due to increasing visitor numbers. All the interviews are recorded outdoors, in the woodland and on the heath.

Eka added: “I think the Forest is a national treasure - 10 square miles of open access land, just 30 miles south of London. And it’s actually two thirds heathland – a habitat rarer than rainforests. My co-collaborator for these podcasts is the wildlife guide, Tom Forward, an outstanding bird mimic, who teaches us a few bird songs and calls along the way. In these podcasts, we’re focusing on the positive - what we have, not what we’ve lost”.

Ashdown Forest’s Chief Executive James Adler said: “Eka and Tom’s podcasts are a fantastic way to get closer to the incredibly special wildlife here. They make the Forest accessible to a whole new audience and help to deepen visitors’ appreciation and understanding of this landscape and so help ensure its survival.

“I am delighted that the launch of this podcast series was made possible thanks to seed funding from The Ashdown Forest Foundation (TAFF) and the Friends of Ashdown Forest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad