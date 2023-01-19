New premises for Sussex talking news charity - in Littlehampton

Sussex Coast Talking News (SCTN), distributes fortnightly news broadcasts - containing up to 30 stories plus a magazine - directly to the homes of listeners who are unable to read a conventional newspaper.Re-development work at its Rustington Hall base of operations this year means it will have to move out of its dedicated recording studio for at least 18 months from early March.The charity has just found alternative space at BizSpace, formerly occupied the headquarters of Body Shop, on the western edge of Littlehampton.Director of SCTN, Rob Batho said: “We are very relieved to have found somewhere suitable in good time, so that we are able to dismantle our equipment and furniture and move it into our new premises and not to disrupt our operations and services for our listeners and our volunteers.”However, SCTN are still looking for a new treasurer. If you are interested or know someone who might be, please contact Rob Batho at [email protected] or phone 01903 776569.