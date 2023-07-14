New Principal appointed at Churchwood Primary Academy

The University of Brighton Academies Trust is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rob Smith as Churchwood Primary Academy’s new Principal, effective September 2023. Rob, currently the Vice Principal at Hollington Primary Academy, brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to education to his new role.

After an extensive recruitment and interview process involving both internal and external candidates, Rob emerged as the ideal candidate to lead Churchwood Primary Academy into the future. With 14 years of teaching experience, including key leadership roles within the Trust, Rob’s expertise and dedication make him well-suited for this position. His educational journey began at Silverdale Primary Academy – another academy part of the Trust – where he primarily taught upper key stage 2. He then joined Hollington Primary Academy, serving as the key stage 2 lead for three years before adopting the role of Vice Principal for the past five years.

Throughout his time at Hollington Primary Academy, Rob consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering high-quality teaching and learning. His passion for education is evident, and he is excited to embrace his new role at Churchwood Primary Academy this September. Reflecting on his appointment, Rob shared, “It is a privilege to be given the opportunity to lead Churchwood Primary Academy. After my first visit to the academy, I was captivated by the amazingly polite children, welcoming staff, and picturesque surroundings. I am committed to high-quality teaching and learning and cannot wait to take on the Principal role within the academy, working with everyone to continue to shape the academy moving forwards.”

In light of this announcement, the University of Brighton Academies Trust would like to express sincere appreciation to Ros Collet, the outgoing Principal, for her exceptional leadership during her tenure. Ros will be leaving at the end of the academic year to pursue new ventures, and the Trust family extends their best wishes for her future endeavours. Her significant contributions to the academy and her positive impact on pupils and staff are deeply valued and appreciated and will certainly leave a lasting impact.

Rob Smith - Newly Appointed Principal at Churchwood Primary Academy