New £1.5m CT scanner to deliver faster diagnoses for patients at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital's new, £1.5m CT scanner speeds up diagnoses for people with underlying health concerns

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital has unveiled a new, £1.5m state-of-the-art CT scanner, which will speed up diagnoses for people with underlying health concerns, such as those on a cancer pathway, or with a cardiac condition. The new scanner will produce higher quality diagnostic images and specialist scans such as colonoscopy imaging, in a fraction of the time. Both NHS and private patients will benefit from this new equipment, which will help alleviate some of the pressures on waiting lists and reduce diagnosis waiting times in the local area.

The new scanner is part of an on-going investment project in Spire Gatwick Park Hospital’s imaging department to install new equipment and improve patient comfort. Using this new CT scanner, radiographers are able to perform scans for a wide range of areas including, cardiac, neurological, paediatric, oncology, gastrointestinal and orthopaedic imaging.

The scanner allows for certain scans, such as cardiac imaging, to be completed in one rotation, which provides a quicker and more comfortable experience for the patient. It is also able to scan specific body parts without the need to physically move the patient, which could be uncomfortable if they are already in pain. New AI technology, combined with the scanner’s ability to image the patient quickly, delivers a higher quality diagnostic image for the consultants to use in their diagnosis of the patient’s condition. The scan table is now able to accommodate bariatric patients so they can also be imaged safely and comfortably.

The new scanner also comprises new features such as distract views on the ceiling and changeable LED lights which provide a calming environment for patients of all ages.

The scanning service at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital currently operates everyday throughout the week, but can be extended to cover weekends if necessary.

Sue Holliday, Hospital Director at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital, said: “At Spire Gatwick Park Hospital, we are committed to ensuring our patients have fast access to diagnosis and outstanding personalised treatment when they need it. Investing in state-of-the-art facilities like our new scanner enables us to deliver the level of care our patients have come to expect.

