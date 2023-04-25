New saxophone workshop announced for Loxwood’s Jazz, Gin and Blues Festival

Jazz Gin and Blues are pleased to announce a saxophone workshop at the Loxwood Meadow on July 30 2023 for musicians of all skill levels. This workshop is designed to help saxophonists advance their musical abilities and gain valuable insights into the art of playing saxophone.

Simon Bates will help and inspire saxophonists at his new Jazz, Gin and Blues Workshop

The workshop will be led by renowned saxophonist and educator, Simon Bates, who has played in many prestigious ensembles around the world.

With over 20 years of experience as Professor of Saxophone at the Royal Military School of Music, Simon is a highly qualified instructor and has a passion for saxophone that is certain to inspire attendees.

Throughout the workshop, participants will engage in practical exercises that will help them develop their technical skills, improve their sound projection and tone quality, and gain an appreciation of various styles of saxophone music. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn from Simon’s vast knowledge of jazz improvisation, musicianship skills, and practice technique.

The free workshop will run from 4pm to 5pm and is open to saxophonists of all ages and skill levels.

There is no need to book, but please email [email protected] to express your interest. Bring your own saxophone to the workshop.

The Loxwood Jazz, Gin and Blues festival takes place in the Loxwood Meadow, RH14 0AL, just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood. Gates open at 12noon. There is ample Free Parking.