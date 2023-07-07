New short-stay accommodation for people facing homelessness in Chichester wins prestigious award

The Freeland Close accommodation, located in Fishbourne, Chichester, won the Large-Scale Residential Award at the Sussex Heritage Trust awards ceremony, which was held at the beginning of July.

The judges said that the project was “a very successful development producing a high level of social benefit and architectural quality, driven by the commitment and passion of Cally Antill (project co-ordinator, at Chichester District Council) and architect, Jonathan Moore. Great example of local authority excellence.”

The project involved demolishing a single storey bungalow that housed three bedsits and transforming it into 17 flats. These were designed to be highly sustainable with a mixture of units, from one bed studios to two-bed family units and one wheelchair accessible unit.

“This project has already made a huge difference to the lives of those who may be experiencing tough and challenging times and is something that the council is very proud of,” says Cllr Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council.

“It is fantastic that this build has been recognised by the Sussex Heritage Awards, because significant thought went into not only the design of the accommodation, but the sustainability features that formed an important part of this project. This is very much in keeping with the council’s commitment to protecting and enhancing our local environment.

“Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the new building to generate renewable electricity, which are being used to supply electricity to communal areas. Two electric charging points have been provided to encourage more people to use electric vehicles and support existing electric vehicle drivers.

“Bird and bat boxes have been installed to provide and support wildlife habitats, and we have installed environmentally friendly bathroom appliances to help reduce water usage, for example through the use of aerated taps.

“We are committed to reducing homelessness in the district, and this is one of a number of initiatives the council has introduced to tackle the issue. We know that there are lots of people in our district who are facing homelessness and who need our support.

“Any one of us can struggle and go through difficult times, and this new building benefits families, couples and individuals who need a temporary home while they get back on their feet. If people are struggling at the moment, our message is please don’t suffer in silence, please get in touch with us. Not only can we assist with housing needs, but we also have a dedicated Supporting You team, who are available to provide a range of support and advice.”