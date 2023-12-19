New show home and winter incentives unveiled at popular Fontwell development

Independent housebuilder Dandara has unveiled its latest show home at its Fontwell Meadows development in Fontwell, where prospective buyers can see what the peaceful village has to offer.

The recently unveiled show home, The Osbourne, includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with a garage and two parking spaces. The home features an open-plan kitchen/dining room with large bay windows. Additionally, it offers a separate utility room and a spacious living area with French doors leading to the garden.

The housebuilder is also offering a number of winter incentives for buyers who reserve before 31st January 2024, where they can receive up to £15,000 towards Stamp Duty, deposit or mortgage payments.

Zoey Rampton, Senior Sales Manager at Dandara Southern, commented: “We are proud to unveil the latest addition to Fontwell Meadows – our stunning new show home. The development has become a sought-after destination, and the positive response from a diverse range of buyers underscores its appeal.

“For prospective buyers, now is an opportune time to consider a move, especially with the enticing winter offers available. If you're seeking a new beginning in an energy-efficient home for the New Year, we invite you to tour our new show home and explore your options with our supportive sales team.”

Currently available are a range of house types including The Farringford, The Farringford Plus, The Charleston, The Belmont and The Vyne. Prices start form £274,950 for The Belmont, a two bedroom coach house which offers a dual-aspect, open-plan living/kitchen/dining area and two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Fontwell, a charming village nestled between the South Downs and the coast, lies just 4 miles west of Arundel. Residents enjoy the quaint village atmosphere with amenities such as a Little Waitrose, local pubs, restaurants, and Fontwell Park racecourse. For outdoor enthusiasts, the nearby Slindon Estate offers picturesque walks and cycle paths.

Fontwell Meadows, located a short distance from the coast, maintains a perfect balance by providing a peaceful setting while still offering convenient connections to major cities like London, Brighton, and Portsmouth. Barnham railway station, approximately two miles away, and easy access to the A27 for trips to Chichester, Portsmouth, and Brighton, as well as the M27 for journeys to Southampton, enhance the development's accessibility.

Dandara is currently selling homes at Fontwell Meadows where a collection of two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom homes are available. Prices start at £239,950 for a two bedroom apartment and at £325,000 for a two bedroom mid-terraced home with two tandem allocated parking spaces.