New Sussex concert series will support the work of the NHS

In a new initiative, My University Hospitals Sussex Charity (My UHSussex) has partnered with JOY. Concerts to launch a brand-new series of live music events across Sussex “bringing together chart-topping artists, local communities and NHS supporters in a powerful show of solidarity and celebration.”

Thom Milner-Smith, promoter at Atomic/JOY. Concerts, said: “The newly announced My Music NHS concert series will feature a mix of major headliners and breakthrough talent, with Lightning Seeds confirmed as the first major act, performing this October at Worthing’s Assembly Hall. Further headline shows are planned in Brighton, Bexhill and Worthing, with more names to be announced in the coming weeks.

“All proceeds from ticket sales and merchandise will go directly to NHS causes, supporting advanced patient care, staff wellbeing, equipment innovation, research and sustainability across the seven hospitals of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.”

Steve Crump, director of My University Hospitals Sussex and co-founder of My Music NHS, said: “They say music is the food of love—but with My Music, it can be the heartbeat of healthcare too. These concerts are about more than entertainment; they’re about action. Every ticket bought is a step toward better patient experiences, more innovative treatments and greater support for the people who make the NHS what it is.”

Steve, a former trustee of War Child, co-founded the initiative with Ben Knowles, former NME Editor and music lead at War Child, with a vision to combine the emotional power of music with community-led fundraising that directly supports NHS hospitals.

Thom added: “We’re delighted to be working with the NHS to support their remarkable work in Sussex. From the care they gave my sister as she left us, to delivering my children into the world at Worthing Hospital, I’m proud to be supporting the NHS in 2025 and beyond.

“We’ve chosen Worthing to bring more music back to the heart of the community, and we find that audiences here are really engaged—the gigs feel so special. After months of planning, we’re thrilled to announce Lightning Seeds as the first headliner, and we can’t wait to reveal more soon. Watch this space…”

“The My Music NHS series is expected to generate significant interest nationally as both a cultural and philanthropic movement. The funds raised will help deliver projects that go beyond standard NHS budgets—from new postnatal recovery spaces and enhanced eye care clinics, to landscaped therapeutic gardens and mental health resources for frontline staff.”

“This collaboration offers a unique opportunity for national supporters of the NHS to get involved—through music that moves, and a cause that truly matters. For tickets and more information, visit joyconcerts.com/events/lightning-seeds”