New temporary exhibition in Lewes: Eritrean Women at War for Freedom

The exhibition’s opening will be on Friday, the 1st of March from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Depot Studio. Access to this ceremony is by invitation only. Members of the public may contact DRI ([email protected]) by email to book a space.

The exhibition will open for the public on the 2nd of March and will be accessible until the 10th of March at specific times:

Saturday, 2nd of March: 10:00 to 17:00

Sunday, 3rd of March: 14:00 to 17:00

Friday, 8th of March: 18:00 to 19:30

Saturday, 9th of March: 10:00 to 17:00

Sunday, 10th of March: 10:00 to 17:00

A group of Eritrean women protesting for female workers rights

On the 8th of March, International Women’s Day, there will be a special talk accompanying the exhibitions. Tickets for this talk will be on sale at the Lewes Depot: https://lewesdepot.org/international-womens-day

Eritrea is a country in Eastern Africa, bordered by Ethiopia in the south, Sudan in the west, and Djibouti in the southeast. It was an Italian colony from 1890 to 1940. After the defeat of Mussolini in World War II, Eritrea came under British administration for 12 years until 1952. The United Kingdom and the United States, under the auspices of the United Nations, federated Eritrea and Ethiopia against the will of the Eritrean people.

Emperor Haile Selassie abolished the UN federation and ruled Eritrea through force and torture. The Eritrean armed struggle for independence commenced in 1961 and successfully concluded in 1991.

Over the course of thirty years of armed conflict against colonialism, women actively participated in the fight, achieving gender equality on the battlefield. Remarkably, more than 30% of the freedom fighters were women who served in various roles, such as battlefield leaders, fighters, doctors, communications officers, mechanics and trainers.

Flyer of the Exhibition: Eritrean Women at War for Freedom

Their significant contributions played a crucial role in the ultimate success of the struggle for Eritrean independence.

Please contact [email protected] to reserve a space for the opening exhibition on the 1st of March, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lewes Depot.