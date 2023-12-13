New town centre homes a step closer for Crawley
The proposed development, on the former car park site in Telford Place, will see Affordable Housing and Healthcare develop a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Construction is expected to start in 2024 with completion in late 2027 or 2028.
Crawley Borough Council’s Planning Committee approved the development, which will create a residential-led community providing affordable apartments with communal facilities, under-croft parking and landscaped grounds, which includes a new access road leading in from Haslett Avenue East.
The new homes that are to be delivered by AHH will consist of shared ownership for first-time buyers, shared ownership for older persons as well as 95 affordable rented homes that are to be operated by the council
Councillor Ian Irvine, Cabinet member for Housing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “This development is very exciting for us, bringing much-needed affordable housing while transforming a major town centre site.
“We are doing everything possible to bring forward council housing when the opportunities arise so I particularly welcome the 95 homes that we will be getting.”
AHH is a social infrastructure group specialising in Shared Ownership housing. They have created affordable homes in vibrant communities across the South of England.
An AHH spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be able to deliver innovative, affordable housing for multiple generations with homes for first-time buyers, families and older adults in a transformational landmark scheme.”