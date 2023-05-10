New town councillors elected for Hailsham

The following town councillors for Hailsham were elected on Thursday 4th May:

WEST WARD

Cllr Kelly-Marie Blundell (Liberal Democrats): 420 votes Cllr Nathalie Hayes (Conservative): 306 votes Cllr Stephen Potts (Conservative): 296 votes

EAST WARD

Cllr Gavin Blake-Coggins (Liberal Democrats): 497 votes Cllr Alexa Clarke (Liberal Democrats): 418 votes Cllr Frankie Clarke (Liberal Democrats): 444 votes

NORTH WARD

Cllr Barbara Holbrook (Liberal Democrats): 506 votes Cllr Mary Laxton (Independent): 254 votes Cllr Colin Mitchell (Independent): 389 votes

NORTH WEST WARD

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts (Independent): 410 votes Cllr Glynn White (Liberal Democrats): 468 votes

SOUTH WARD

Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins (Liberal Democrats): 451 votes Cllr Karen Nicholls (Independent): 388 votes

MAGHAM DOWN WARD

Cllr Chris Bryant (Conservative): 83 votes

CENTRAL WARD

Cllr Paul Holbrook (Liberal Democrats): 0 votes (uncontested) Cllr Jo Crittenden (Liberal Democrats): 0 votes (uncontested Cllr Doina Rusu (Conservative): 0 votes (uncontested)

Town Clerk John Harrison, welcoming all members on to the Town Council, said: "I'm delighted our members, new or re-elected, have been elected to represent Hailsham. They were all good candidates and I’m confident that they will get involved in the local community and promote close links between the Council and residents."

"I look forward to working with all members in the future and wish them every success in their roles as town councillor."

All members will hold office until the normal election of all town councillors which will take place in May 2027. The Town Council will next be holding its Annual Meeting at the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive on Wednesday 17th May from 7.30pm, at which the election of the Town Mayor and Chairman for the coming year will take place.

The political make up of Hailsham Town Council since the election:

9 Liberal Democrat councillors

4 Conservative councillors

4 Independent councillors