New trader 'Classic Toy Collectibles' joins Petworth Antiques Market

Chris has been involved in the vintage toy collectors market for 40 years. He has taken stalls at countless toy fair events since the early 1980s and more recently outdoor pitches at major UK Autojumbles and Classic Car shows. He also wrote for the Collectors Gazette for more than 16 years.

Under the name ‘Classic Toy Collectibles’, items for sale cover the era primarily from the 1950s to 1990s. These include Dinky, Corgi, Matchbox and Spot-on models to TV/Film related, Subbuteo, Scalextric and tinplate/novelty to Britain's plastic figures, transport-related signs, trains, old board games, jigsaws and more.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris remarked: “The toy collectibles for sale in my display cabinet are based primarily on Ebay prices, but without the added P&P costs. Therefore, it is overall cheaper for collectors to purchase items from my cabinet than Ebay.”

There is a good selection of early TV/film-related models for sale.

He continued: “Also, if £51 or more is spent at one time, there is a 10% discount.”

Examples for sale include a good range of early TV/Film related models including the rare fluorescent Dinky FAB 1, Corgi 1st series Batmobile, Corgi Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and an array of James Bond merchandise; a varied selection of boxed 1-75 Matchbox; boxed Subbuteo football, rugby and cricket sets; and an early Triang tinplate lorry with its original milk bottles. The Unit is close to the main desk.

Founded in the early 1980s, the Petworth Antiques Market hosts close to 40 experienced antiques and decorative dealers all under one roof, displayed over 275 sq. metres. The Antiques Market is managed by Andrew Seggie.

Opening Times: Monday - Saturday: 10am-5pm; Sunday: 11am-4pm. Open on most Bank Holidays: 11am-4pm.